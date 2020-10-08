Gary Paul Shirkey passed away September 22, 2020. He was born February 20, 1949 in Norwich, NY to David and Mildred (Race) Shirkey. His parents and brother, David predeceased him. Gary is survived by his sister-in-law and nephew and many cousins. The family lived in Broad Albin and Schenectady, NY until moving to the Owego Apalachin area where Gary graduated from OFA. In 1971, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and History from the University of Notre Dame. Gary loved to visit historical sites, garden and create floral arrangements, decorate for the holidays, and spend time with family and friends. His quick wit and strong opinions will be missed. A Funeral Mass will be held October 10th at 11:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Amsterdam, NY followed by inurnment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of Gary.