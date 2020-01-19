Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Guido
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Philip Guido

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Philip Guido Obituary
Gary Philip Guido, of Merritt Island, Florida, formerly of Schenectady, New York, went to be with his Savior on 1/9/2020. Mr. Guido was a veteran and served his Country Honorably. He also was a volunteer with several charities and organizations throughout his life. He served in many different capacities as a volunteer in Boy Scouting, both on a local and National level. He retired in 1995 as the Chief Executive Officer of W.A.I.T.T Houses' Inc. a facility for abused and neglected children and served on several committees dealing with childcare and abuse. He leaves behind his beloved wife Susan Ferguson Guido with whom he shared a wonderful life. He also leaves behind two sons Frank P Guido, Gary D. & wife Denise M. Guido. Two daughters Audra Cameron and Laura Huggart. Grandchildren Christopher Guido, Crystal Guido, Annamarie Guido, Celia Cameron and Claire Cameron. Also surviving are three sisters Virginia DelGallo, Barbara DePoalo and Josephine Davis. There will be no funeral as Gary has requested Cremation. Anyone wishing to do something may make a donation to Daily Bread of Melbourne or a charitable organization of their choosing.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -