|
|
Gary Philip Guido, of Merritt Island, Florida, formerly of Schenectady, New York, went to be with his Savior on 1/9/2020. Mr. Guido was a veteran and served his Country Honorably. He also was a volunteer with several charities and organizations throughout his life. He served in many different capacities as a volunteer in Boy Scouting, both on a local and National level. He retired in 1995 as the Chief Executive Officer of W.A.I.T.T Houses' Inc. a facility for abused and neglected children and served on several committees dealing with childcare and abuse. He leaves behind his beloved wife Susan Ferguson Guido with whom he shared a wonderful life. He also leaves behind two sons Frank P Guido, Gary D. & wife Denise M. Guido. Two daughters Audra Cameron and Laura Huggart. Grandchildren Christopher Guido, Crystal Guido, Annamarie Guido, Celia Cameron and Claire Cameron. Also surviving are three sisters Virginia DelGallo, Barbara DePoalo and Josephine Davis. There will be no funeral as Gary has requested Cremation. Anyone wishing to do something may make a donation to Daily Bread of Melbourne or a charitable organization of their choosing.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020