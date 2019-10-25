|
Gayle Georgette Gardner, 76, of Schenectady, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at her home. Born in Schenectady on March 12, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Earl Jacob and Grace Elnora (Bordeaux) Gardner. She was raised and educated in Erie, NY and was a graduate of East High School. Gayle returned to the area as a young woman. She worked for many years in accounting for Golub Corporation until her retirement in 2008. In addition to her parents, Gayle was predeceased by her brother, Michael Dewey (Clara) Buckley; her sister, Eileen (Victor) Lawya; her nephew, Michael Lawya and her lifelong companion, Matt Turner. She is survived by her niece and nephews, Karen (Ken) Wolf, Randy (Jean) Lawya and Keith (Pearl) Lawya; her niece-in-law, Victoria Lawya; as well as several great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Schenectady Memorial Park, 566 Giffords Church Rd., Schenectady. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019