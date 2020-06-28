Gene L. Railine, 88, of Reed Hill Rd, Fultonville, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born February 15, 1932 in Albany, NY to the late Lester and Irma Railine. Gene grew up in West Albany, graduating from Albany High School. He served in the military 1952-1956 joining the Air Force and becoming a part of the 437th Fighting Tigers. He married Barbara C. Railine (Cook) of Troy on September 23, 1961. They spent many years in West Berne and Rotterdam before moving to Fultonville where they hand-built their own passive solar home. Gene enjoyed spending his free time outdoors, gardening and birdwatching. In the early years, he was employed by Fuller Brush and Middleburgh Hardware but most of his career was spent as a service technician working on business equipment for various companies, most notably 3M. He is survived by his identical twin brother, George Railine of NH. His children, Lester "Les" Railine (Dawn Oliver) of Delanson, Cindy Railine (Carlos Dolbec) of Bealeton, VA, Barbara Poirier (Richard) of Glenville and Laura Stefaniak (Harley) of Rotterdam. nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four fur baby grandchildren. A special thank you to his son-in-law, Richard Poirier, for his care and companionship over the last 18 months. Services will be private at the convenience of Gene's family. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 28, 2020.