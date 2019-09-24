|
|
Genevieve Bright Darcy, 96, of Cobleskill, NY, gained eternal life on September 20, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, NJ, on August 30, 1923, the daughter of Henry and Irene Tivers Bright. She graduated from St. Michael's Monastery in Union City NJ and Jersey City Medical Center School of Nursing where she was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corp. In 1945, she became licensed as a Registered Nurse and was a Public Health Nurse in Jersey City. She spent many summers at Fire Island and West Island and developed a love of art and painting. She attended Seton Hall, Jersey City campus and there met WWII Army Veteran, Joseph J. Darcy. They married September 4, 1946 and lived in Jersey City, Dumont, and Hillsdale, NJ before relocating to their summer home in Broome Center, NY. They subsequently lived in Cobleskill, NY and Dunnellon, FL. Joseph died in 1995. Always an avid learner, she attended St. Alphonsus College in Woodcliff Lake, NJ and took many training courses, including one of the first offered for Cardiac Care. She was a maternity nurse for over 40 years working at Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck, NJ, Riverdell Hospital, Oradell, NJ, and retired from Greene County Memorial Hospital, Catskill, NY in 1982 as a nursing supervisor. She was well known for her calming bedside manner, her sense of humor and was gracious and loving to all. She was also known for her beautiful Hawaiian muu-muus. She was active in the community and a member and President of VFW Bright-Burrows Post in Jersey City, President of Catholic Charities of Schoharie County, Town of Broome Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Rainbow Lakes Art Association in Dunnellon, FL, and Retired Nurses Association of FL. She was a communicant of several Roman Catholic churches, most recently St. Vincent de Paul of Cobleskill, NY. She was an accomplished artist known for her beautiful watercolors and pastels and donated many of her works for charity fundraising. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Renée Marie Darcy, her dear friend, companion and fellow artist, Richard Hiller of Dunnellon, FL, and her brothers, Capt. Thomas G. Bright, killed in action at the WWII Battle of the Bulge, and Henry Bright of Teaneck, NJ. She is survived by six children, Jon (Regina) Darcy, Lt. Cdr. Thomas Darcy, USN, Ret., Brian Darcy, Joanne (James) Darcy Crum, Philip Darcy, Eileen (Dr. Robert) Novicki, and daughter-in law, Laura Darcy; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Carolyn Darcy (Andrew, Lauren, Colin), Stephen and Karen Darcy (Victoria, Alexander), Janine and James O'Keeffe (Jasper), Darcy and Ryan Meadows (Joanna, Cecilia), Drs. Janel and Christopher Hunter (James, Thomas), Andrew Darcy, and Charles Novicki. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 6 to 8 p.m. at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., in Cobleskill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 138 Washington Ave., Cobleskill. Burial will follow at Keyserkill Cemetery, in Middleburgh, NY. Memorials can be made to Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties; 489 W. Main St., Cobleskill, NY 12043. For further information and the provision for online condolences please visit www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019