Genevieve D. Riordan

Genevieve D. Riordan Obituary
Genevieve D. Riordan, 88, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born in Nashville, TN, daughter of the late Edna Cole. Genevieve, who many referred to affectionately as "Bunny" was a retired Nurse. She enjoyed swimming, gardening, spending time outdoors camping with family and friends. Bunny was an excellent shopper and she always enjoyed a shopping trip. She will be dearly missed. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 36 years, Robert "Bob" Riordan. Bunny is survived by her daughter, Susan Ertel and her husband Edward; granddaughter, Shawna Elise Ertel. Those who wish to honor Bunny's memory may keep her legacy alive by living by her favorite words, "Do all things with love". Memorial contributions may be made to National Shrine of St. Jude. All services will be private.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
