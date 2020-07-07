1/1
Genevieve Mott
Genevieve Mott,92, passed away on July 4, 2020 at home with family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Harold Mott. Genevieve is survived by daughters, Shari (Lorenz), Karen (Linbert) and Wendy. Gen will be missed by her grandchildren Jason,Thalia,Katie,Benjamin, Thomas,and Charlotte. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren and other family members. After retirement from NYS she devoted her time as a volunteer at various Schenectady schools and an usher at proctors theater. There are no services announced at this time. The family would like to give a special thanks to Community Hospice for the love and care given to Gen and the family. In keeping with Gen's wishes please consider volunteering your time or brighten someone's day with a smile. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 7, 2020.
