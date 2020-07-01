Geoffrey Alan Szabo, 73, of State Rte. #30, Esperance, NY, passed at his home on Friday, June 26, 2020. Jeff was born in 1947 in Schenectady, NY to Dorothy Winters Szabo and James Szabo and grew up in Braman's Corners, NY. He attended Duanesburg CSD but got his degree, as demonstrated by his gift for storytelling, from the school of life. Buy him a beer and he'd regale you with a funny anecdote that would leave you laughing so hard you would be unable to drink your own beer. Geoffrey celebrated 40 years of marriage to his wife, Diane Waltz Szabo, this past February. They resided on a farm in Esperance living the kind of life now seen on reality TV shows including off the grid living, raising their own food, demolishing old buildings to repurpose materials, finding new uses for old junk and farming with equipment polite people called "antique". Jeff loved being a farmer and was happiest in the summer baling hay where he could drive one of his beloved John Deere tractors, teach the kids to work hard and slip in his favorite pun about being "out standing in his field" all in the same day. As he could fix almost any machine, he also spent much of his career as owner and operator of Jeff's Auto Service in Delanson and J&D Auto in Esperance. Jeff was also employed as a school bus driver for Duanesburg CSD and as a mechanic with various garages. Since retiring, in addition to "putterin" and working crossword puzzles, he spent many hours driving the farm on his Mule with his bulldog, Maybelline, on the seat next to him. He is survived by his children, Shelley Szabo, Tammy Szabo Rehberg (Thomas), Colleen Waltz Schlicht (Paul), Patrick Waltz (Anne) and Daniel Waltz (Roni), all of whom reside locally. He was blessed with eight grandchildren – Jared Weed, Seneca and Jace Rehberg, Carrie Schlicht Borthwick, Gretchen and Devin Schlicht, and Keith and Lucas Waltz as well as four great-grandchildren - Gabe, Evan and Adeline Borthwick, and Ethan Schlicht. He is also survived by his sisters, Julia Hull (Dutch) of Mayfield and Patricia Hewett (Doug) of Schenectady and several nieces and nephews. While no formal services are planned, a celebration of Geoffrey's life will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory may be made to the charity of your choice. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Szabo family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Jeff's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 1, 2020.