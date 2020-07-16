George A. Gatta, Jr. beloved husband of Vivian (nee Mart). Loving father of Jeremy G. (Dr. Zoe Jones) Gatta, Dr. Julian A. (Dr. Lily Tranchito) Gatta, Sydney R. Gatta and special father to Lilly and Bryan Oddo. Adored son of Phyllis (nee Robinson) and the late George A. Gatta, Sr. Dear brother of Patricia (Richard Fennelly) Gatta, Susan (George) Stoyan, Cynthia (Joe) Hurley, Stephen (Mark Peterson) Gatta, John (Deb) Gatta and the late Kenneth Gatta. Dear brother in law of Dr. Eric (Kay McCallion) Mart and son in law of the late Maureen and Clyde Mart. Cherished uncle, cousin, nephew, friend, and teacher. George was a graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School, '72; Kent State University School of Architecture, '77. He established his own architectural firm in Cleveland, OH and worked for other firms in the Cleveland area. In recent years, he specialized in developing plans for summer camps throughout the U.S. and, most notably, a dialysis center at Frost Valley, NY. As an adjunct faculty member at the Cleveland Institute for Art, he taught several classes associated with architecture and art. He enjoyed giving back to his community as a volunteer, including with the Westside Intergenerational School, lacrosse at Cleveland Heights High School, and the baseball team for kids with special needs. George enjoyed life, although taken away too soon. His energy, smile, and laugh were infectious. Those busy days frequently ended with a glass of wine, an occasional cigar, and always a toast to "la famiglia." A private memorial service will be held in Cleveland, OH. George will also be memorialized at a later date in Scotia, NY. Friends who wish may contribute to Challenger Baseball C/O the Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd. Cleveland Heights, OH. 44118, or the Westside Intergenerational School 11327 Shaker Blvd. Cleveland, OH. 44101.



