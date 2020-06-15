George A. Macfarlane Jr.,57, passed away on Friday afternoon June 12th at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness. Born in Niskayuna, N.Y., George was the son of the late Sylvia (Bradt) Macfarlane and George A. Macfarlane Sr. of Queensbury, NY. A graduate of Schenendehowa High School, George received his bachelor's degree in architecture for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. A master carpenter, George worked for the W.D. Williams Construction in Cleverdale, NY. A member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Clifton Park, George was an avid NY Yankee and NASCAR fan, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, skiing and his motorcycle. Being a craftsman, he especially enjoyed doing woodworking. George is survived by his wife of 9 years Julia A. (Stone) Macfarlane who he married in 2010, his son Justin Macfarlane of Stillwater, his dad, George A. Macfarlane Sr. of Queensbury, his sisters, Sheri Zappone (James) of Queensbury, Michelle Williams (Wayne) of Cleverdale, NY and Karen Benanti of Brookville, PA as well as many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held for George on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 12 noon at Hudson View Cemetery, 3 Pine Hill Road, Mechanicville, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. (Please follow COVID-19 guidelines at the Cemetery). In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in George's memory to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205 To leave a message or a condolence for George's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 15, 2020.