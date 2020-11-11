1/1
George Alan Olson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Alan Olson died at home on November 9, 2020. Mr. Olson, a son of the late George and Mila L. Olson, was born in Mayfield on August 11, 1923. He was a 1941 graduate of Mayfield High School. He served in the 850th Engineer Aviation Battalion of the US Army Air Force from 1943 to 1945, in England, France and Germany. After graduation from the General Electric Apprentice Program in Schenectady, he worked as a lathe operator in the Large Steam Turbine and Generator division at GE, retiring in 1985. Mr. Olson was a lifelong member of the Mayfield Central Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and trustee and sang in the choir. He was a Boy Scout leader, a member of the Mayfield Historical Society, the Mayfield Servicemen's Club, and the Concordia Singing Society. He enjoyed travel, playing team sports, skiing, golf, and hiking the high peaks of the Adirondacks. Mr. Olson was married on June 29, 1946 to Rae Phillips, who died in April of 2017. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Richard and H. Barton Olson, and a sister, Muriel Kobuskie. He is survived by three children, Mark Olson (Toni) and Hollis Flood of Mayfield and Anne Weadon (Mark) of Crofton, Maryland; and by seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Burial at Mayfield Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. Due to Covid, no services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayfield Central Presbyterian Church, 22 North Main Street, Mayfield, NY 12117. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home
51 Fremont Street
Gloversville, NY 12078
(518) 620-6561
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved