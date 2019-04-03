|
George Alfred Osterlitz, 69, passed away at home on Monday. George was a member of Millwright Union #1163. He enjoyed spending time at Saratoga Race Course and his many trips to Las Vegas. George also enjoyed cars of all types. He is survived by two daughters, Renee Osterlitz and Jody Nixon; a grandson, Tanner Nixon; a brother, Ronald Osterlitz (Audrey), former wife and caregiver, Nancy Nisiewicz; his niece, Michelle Pollard( JT), former sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Frank Myers, and scores of friends. Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Road Colonie, NY. Contributions in George's name may be made to .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019