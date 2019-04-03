Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Osterlitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Alfred Osterlitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Alfred Osterlitz Obituary
George Alfred Osterlitz, 69, passed away at home on Monday. George was a member of Millwright Union #1163. He enjoyed spending time at Saratoga Race Course and his many trips to Las Vegas. George also enjoyed cars of all types. He is survived by two daughters, Renee Osterlitz and Jody Nixon; a grandson, Tanner Nixon; a brother, Ronald Osterlitz (Audrey), former wife and caregiver, Nancy Nisiewicz; his niece, Michelle Pollard( JT), former sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Frank Myers, and scores of friends. Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Road Colonie, NY. Contributions in George's name may be made to .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now