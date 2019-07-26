Home

Miller Funeral Home
Main St
Roxbury, NY 12474
(607) 326-7921
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Main St
Roxbury, NY 12474
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Main St
Roxbury, NY 12474
George D. Brower


1926 - 2019
George D. Brower Obituary
George D. Brower, 92, of Roxbury, NY, died July 20, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. He was born on August 3, 1926, to David Butler Brower and Helen Elma Moore in Roxbury, NY.  George graduated from Roxbury Central School and shortly after enlisted in the Navy, where he earned an honorable discharge after a stay at U.S. Naval Hospital, Jacksonville, FL for Rheumatic Fever. He married Julia Herdman on March 30, 1952 and they had four children, David Charles, Karen Louise, Linda Lorraine, and Jeffery Allen. He worked as a Lab Technician, at the GE Research and Development Center. He helped to develop the MRI and 3D Ultrasound, and retired from General Electric after 42 years of service. He enjoyed many creative and artistic hobbies like oil and acrylic painting, woodcarving, and building furniture for his home. He had created an extensive wood and metal shop, where he loved to spend hours creating beautiful things. George is survived by his wife, Julia; son, David; daughters, Karen and Linda; grandchildren, Jamie Wells, Kelly Ostrander, Nick Brower, and Rachel Brower; and great-grandchildren, Brayden & Chase Wells, and Benjamin Ostrander, many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, Brother, Phil Brower, Sisters, Nancy & Joan Brower, and son, Jeffery.  Visitation will be July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home in Roxbury, NY.  Funeral services will be July 27th, 12:30 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home with the Reverend Donna Leroy and Reverend Ralph Darmstadt officiating.  Interment will follow at Yellow Church Cemetery, 383 County Road 41, Roxbury.  Memorials or donations may be made to Roxbury Fire Dept. and Roxbury Methodist Church.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 26, 2019
