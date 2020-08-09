George D. Hildebrand left life suddenly on August 7, 2020, after a long illness. George was born in the Bronx to his mother, Mary Cassidy, an Irish immigrant and his father, Ernest Robert Hildebrand, a Swiss immigrant. George was very proud of his Irish ancestry. He loved life and enjoyed telling stories and making people laugh, usually, at his own expense. He had so many stories of his years working as a bartender in the Catskills in his younger days, meeting famous celebrities like June Allyson, Judy Garland and Rodney Dangerfield, of whom he did a great impression. George liked to tell on himself most of all to make people laugh and once he got rolling, there was no stopping him. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Union, working as a driver for GE, American Steel, and then Enterprise during retirement. He played, walked, talked and watched golf, and was a life-long fan of the Mets and New York Giants - even though his wife was a die-hard Dallas Fan. He loved country dancing, traveling, exploring history, and the slots, preferably in Las Vegas. More than anything, George loved his family and felt blessed with the love they all shared with him. George is survived by his beloved wife, Carol to whom he was married 21 years, although George would say together for 26 years, his four children, Danny Hildebrand, Michael (Becky) Hildebrand, Tracy (Pedro) Earle, and Robert (Stacy) Hildebrand; his step-son, Paul (Sandy Healey) Hotchkiss, III; his step-daughter, Darcy (Michael Siler) Wells; several grandchildren, Briana, Taylor, and Maddy Hildebrand; Brittany and Pedro Earle; Emily Schutt, Lacey, Mia, Amanda, and Mason Hildebrand; Nevaeh Jackson, Paul (Erin Harrington) Hotchkiss, IV, Chyresse (Chris DiSiena) Wells, and Dylan (Erica Dean) Wells. He is also survived by his pal and friend, his dog Holly. What George wishes most of all, is don't cry because he's gone; smile because he was here. "Bada Bing Bada Boom" Due to the pandemic, a celebration of George's life (and Irish Wake) will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember George can donate in his name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
