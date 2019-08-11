|
George E. Couch, Jr., 85, of Malta, died on Friday August 9, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by and in the loving care of his family. He was born in Buffalo, NY on February 24, 1934 and was the son of the late George E. and Maude M. Young Couch, Sr. He was an Air Force Veteran serving stateside during the Korean conflict. George retired in 1999 from the Golub Corporation after 40 years of service in the automobile and trucking industry. He is the beloved husband of Yvonne Johnson Couch, whom he married on September 18, 1954. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year. He enjoyed golfing and fishing, but the most memorable times were spent with his family. In addition to his beloved wife Yvonne, he is the devoted father of Leslie Vollor (Lester) of Averill Park, NY, Lynn Prentice (Gary) of Ballston Lake, NY, Lisa Proulx (John) of Niskayuna, NY and Laura Martin of Latham, NY; brother of Gloria Pittler of Lockport, NY and the late June Riggs; brother-in-law to Richard (Shirley) Johnson, Judy (Aaron) Falley, and Robert Johnson, and the late Louise (James ) Martin; cherished grandfather of Dawn (Thomas), Steven (Jill), Maggie (Kristy), JD (Lauren), Kristin (Antwane), Molly (Michael), Amanda (Michael), Joshua, and Nathaniel; cherished great grandfather of Jessica, Tyler, Michael, Colin, Bailey, Lindsay, Matthew, McKenna, Juniper, Lela, and Frances; George was anxiously awaiting the birth of his great grandson, Jameson George, his namesake. He was also the beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065 with the Rev. Jeffrey Stratton officiating. Calling hours will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the charity of ones choice. For online condolences please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019