George E. Hilt, Sr., 89, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center after a long illness. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Leland Hilt and Marjorie Flack Hilt and husband for 68 years of Evelyn M. Hanna Hilt. He had resided in Troy all his life and was educated in Troy Schools. At 15 he began working at the Economical Market on Ferry and Third where he became a meat cutter. After 15 years he went to work at Central Market, and retired from La Valley Meat Market in 1996. He was a member of the NY National Guard at 18 and was a member for 10 years. In 1958, he opened a concession stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and home made sausage at the Schaghticoke Fair. This was run with his family for 22 years. After retirement, he joined AARP #3991 and delivered daffodils for the Cancer Society
. Many summers he cooked hot dogs and hamburgers at Grafton State Park for the Bocci League. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and being with his family. George was the proud father of 3 Eagle Scouts. He belonged to many other bocci leagues. He and his wife enjoyed going to Branson, Las Vegas, Tennessee and many years in the Catskills with the Troy Seniors. Survivors in addition to his wife include five children, George Hilt Jr., Schenectady, Debra (Mike) Kross, Schenectady, Timothy Hilt, Troy, Gary (Crystie) Hilt, Nassau and Dennis (Mel) Hilt, Troy; his sisters, Marilyn (late Bob) Hanby, Salem and Ruth Gorham, Malta; his grandchildren, Jason and Jeffrey Kross, Kevin and Sean Hilt, Kenneth and Danielle Hilt and David Hilt and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Hilt; a brother, Leland Hilt and a sister, Joan Hillje. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Edward Kacerguis, officiating. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of George E. Hilt to the American Heart Association
4 Atrium Dr #100 Albany, NY 12205 or American Diabetes Association 2 Pine West Plaza Albany, NY 12205.
