The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Resources
More Obituaries for George Mead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Mead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Mead Obituary
George E. Mead,70, passed away on Thursday October 31st after a long illness. Born and raised in Colonie,NY, George was the son of the late George and Doris (Krug) Mead. A graduate of Colonie High School, George received a Engineering Degree from Hudson Valley Community College. George was born into the Harness Racing Community, he was a owner ,trainer, driver and breeder. Along with his wife Ila, George raced horses at tracks throughout the northeast. He was a former employee of Superior Business Products and was the Water Commissioner of the Town of Princetown for many years. An avid golfer and bird watcher, George was a kind-hearted soul who would adopt any four legged animal. George is survived by his wife of 43 years Ila M. Oby who he married in April of 1977, his brother, David C. Mead (Debbie) of East Greenbush, his sister, Barbara A. Mongeon (David) of Colonie, aunt Alice Krug of Canajoharie, NY, nephews, Chad (Allyson),Justin and Matthew Mead, cousins, Peter and Alyce Krug of Nelliston, NY and several other cousins. A Georges request there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Georges memory to Purple Haze Standardbred Adoption Program for retired harness racehorses, P.O. Box 253,Oxford, NY 13830 or please support Adopt a Pet To leave a message or a condolence for George's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now