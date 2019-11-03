|
George E. Mead,70, passed away on Thursday October 31st after a long illness. Born and raised in Colonie,NY, George was the son of the late George and Doris (Krug) Mead. A graduate of Colonie High School, George received a Engineering Degree from Hudson Valley Community College. George was born into the Harness Racing Community, he was a owner ,trainer, driver and breeder. Along with his wife Ila, George raced horses at tracks throughout the northeast. He was a former employee of Superior Business Products and was the Water Commissioner of the Town of Princetown for many years. An avid golfer and bird watcher, George was a kind-hearted soul who would adopt any four legged animal. George is survived by his wife of 43 years Ila M. Oby who he married in April of 1977, his brother, David C. Mead (Debbie) of East Greenbush, his sister, Barbara A. Mongeon (David) of Colonie, aunt Alice Krug of Canajoharie, NY, nephews, Chad (Allyson),Justin and Matthew Mead, cousins, Peter and Alyce Krug of Nelliston, NY and several other cousins. A Georges request there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Georges memory to Purple Haze Standardbred Adoption Program for retired harness racehorses, P.O. Box 253,Oxford, NY 13830 or please support Adopt a Pet To leave a message or a condolence for George's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019