George E. Muller, 71, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Nanuet, NY, George was the son of the late Kathryn & Lawrence Muller of Nanuet, NY. After graduating from Nanuet High School he joined the US Navy, where he served as the night pastry chef aboard the USS RENSHAW (DD-499) from 1966 to 1969. Following the Navy, George attended Rockland Community college where he met his devoted wife Maria of 46 years. He went on to attend SUNY Albany where he earned his business degree and later served as the Financial Comptroller for several local construction firms. George loved everything that life had to offer. His passions included giving back to his community through various volunteer organizations, listening to all types of music, making people laugh, using his math skills to beat the house at black jack and spending time with his family and dog. He was a dedicated family man who welcomed every opportunity to celebrate and gather with family and friends. He opened his home to all and prepared remarkable meals for every holiday, birthday, anniversary, and neighborhood gathering. While George was most content sitting on his back porch, he also loved to travel, and with his family by his side he enjoyed experiencing the wonders that the world has to offer. George will most be remembered for his ability to find joy in any situation, his outstanding positive attitude, his drive to make others smile and his determined spirit. He is survived by his wife, Maria; his daughters, Christina Aldridge (SSgt James), Kathryn Jones (Evan), and grandchildren, Ruby, Nina, and Parker. George comes from a large, loving family and is survived by nine siblings. George's family would like to thank those who helped him in his fight against cancer. Especially Dr. Nancy Kemeny and her team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC, the New York Oncology Hematology Center of Clifton Park and the of NYC. When others said there was no hope, these heroes thought otherwise and through selfless and relentless acts helped George enjoy life to its fullest. A private celebration of his life will be arranged by his family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to; The Memorial Sloan Kettering or the NYC which provides free lodging, meals, transportation and community support to families battling cancer. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020