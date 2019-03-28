George E. Sautter, 90, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 with his loving family by his side. George was the son of the late George and Lydia Sautter. George was the beloved husband of Helen Sautter, they were married for 67 years. George was born in Schenectady, NY and graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1947. Upon graduation he enlisted into the United States Air Force, honorably serving in the Korean War. Upon returning to Schenectady George joined the Schenectady Police Department and retired after a long and successful career. He was a life long member of the Police Benevolent Association and American Legion. George was an avid NY Yankee baseball fan and was looking forward to opening day this week. While his interests included the Stock Market and Turner Classic Movies, his passion was for spending time with his family at home. George is survived by his children, Thomas (Sheri), James, Susan (Eric) Chew, Ronald (Diane), Laurie (Anthony) Callanan, Carol (Jack) Bateman, Gary (Margaret), Kathleen (Stephen) DeDell; his grandchildren, Kelly, Jodie, Jessica, Matthew, Joshua, Stephanie, Jami, Michael, Maegan, Christopher, Amanda, Kailynn, Austin, Skyler, Grace, Cailey, Elizabeth, Tyler; his great-grandchildren, Haley, Caleb, Aiden, Carter, Charles, David, Hannah, Noelle, Maya, Tucker, Harper, and Benjamin. George was predeceased by his son, Michael. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, Clifton Park, NY. Interment will follow at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to Saint Jude Research Hospital or Boys Town. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary