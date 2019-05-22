George Frederick Goebel Jr., age 85, died at home on May 20, 2019 with his family by his side. George was born in Buffalo, New York on September 7, 1933 and was the son of the late George F. and Edna (Hahn) Goebel Sr. George was an educated man, graduating from the University of Buffalo with his bachelor's in mechanical engineering and continuing to receive his master's from SUNY Albany. Following his graduation, George worked for NYS as a mechanical engineer until the age of fifty. Never one to slow down, George began his own business after retirement reviewing architectural drawings for local businesses in Clifton Park until 2017. George was a lifelong learner who prided himself on constantly adding to his repertoire of knowledge. He loved reading and could always be found with his head in a book. George also enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors. He and his son were accomplished hikers who toured with Adventure Guides and completed the high peaks to attain the status of ADK 46 er's. He was a much-loved member of Faith Baptist Church where he developed the greeting ministry and encouraged others to participate in the joy shared when ministering as a greeter. There was nothing that he could not fix, and he spent countless joyful hours repairing and tinkering with projects of all sorts. George is survived by his loving wife, Joan (Sparling) Goebel; his wonderful children, Linda (Tom) Marshall of Tennessee, Wendy (Brian) Bailey of Georgia, and Scott (the late Jackie) Goebel of California; his dear grandchildren Heather Marshall Cramer, Sarah Marshall, Clark Marshall, Dylan and Joshua Bailey, and Connor and Spencer Goebel; and beloved great-grandchildren, Savannah and Elijah. George was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Mackart. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, Glenridge Road Rexford, NY 12148. All are welcome to attend an hour of calling prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the fireside room at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on George's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 22, 2019