George "Woody" Fulton Jr. was called home on Monday May 18, 2020. He went peacefully in his home at Tall Oaks Apartments in Niskayuna, NY. Woody was born on July 22, 1929 in Tillman, SC to the late George H. and Sylvia Fulton. Woody joined the Army in 1950. He served seven years. He married Dorothy E. Smith in April of 1958 in Brooklyn, NY where they had two sons, David B. Fulton and M. Scott Fulton. Woody and Dottie loved bowling, and owned a bowling alley in Brooklyn. Woody was a professional bowler that was frequently featured on the bowling show "TV Tournament Time". In 1970 the family relocated to Ballston Spa, NY. Woody worked in broadcasting at WGY/WGFM then later he worked at General Electric as an Exhibit Coordinator. Woody had an affinity for singing. His rich bass voice was a gift he shared with the community. He formed a singing group, with three of his best friends, called The Harmony Kids; they produced an album. Woody also sang in the Schenectady Light Opera, The Reflection Choir, The Echoes and the Mendelssohn Chorus. Woody was dedicated to Friendship Baptist Church, over the years he served as Secretary and Treasurer. Woody retired from GE to care for his loving wife who was injured in a car accident. He was widowed in 1999. He also cared for his mother Sylvia who passed in 2006. Woody was constantly on the go. He worked part time for Hertz rental car until his death. G. Woody Fulton was predeceased by his brother Deacon Roosevelt Fulton. He leaves behind his two sons, a granddaughter Victoria Fulton and a grandson Adam Fulton, a daughter in law Rachael Fulton, sister in law Lilly Fulton, two nieces Dianne Fulton, Rev. Lydia P. Ford, a nephew Stephen (Felicia) Fulton and many extended relatives and friends. Services will be held privately for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Light's Funeral Home, Schenectady. For online condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 31, 2020.