George H. Castle III passed away peacefully at his home the morning of September 17, 2020. He was born in Schenectady on May 28, 1942 to the late George and Myrtle Castle. He went to Clarkson College of Technology in Potsdam, NY. George married Sharon Carolyn Kuether on May 16, 1947 and together they raised two children. He served proudly in the U.S. Army as Company Commander of the 146th Maintenance Company, the 647th Maintenance Co. and the 238th Maintenance Co. prior to deployment to Vietnam in 1969. George worked as an Allstate Insurance agent for 27 years in Schenectady. He retired at the age of 55 and cherished his time with his grandchildren and enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He leaves behind his wife Sharon, their two children John (Maura) Castle and Tanya (Andrew) Cowder, and five grandchildren Emily, Sarah, Jack, Noah, & Andrew Tae and by his sister, Nadine Mandigo. George was a true friend with a kind, gentle spirit. He will be remembered for his love, his smile, and his strong faith in God. Calling hours will be held Monday, September 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road in Colonie. Social Distance practices will be in effect and masks are required in the building. Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW or Faith United Methodist Church 811 N. Brandywine Avenue Schenectady, NY. Please see Newcomeralbany.com
