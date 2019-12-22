|
|
George H. Kline, Jr., age 70, passed away at his home on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born in Schenectady on September 17, 1949 to the late George H. and Margaret (Greenough) Kline, Sr. He enjoyed his career as a chef at SUNY Albany, where he worked for many years. George was kind-hearted and soft spoken. He was always up for a joke and loved intelligent conversation. Among his close friends, George was known for his astonishing feat of walking "around the world" in his own backyard. Each day, he would map out the route to his point of mileage, whether it was to New Jersey or California. He would take the trek around his yard until he arrived at his "destination." He achieved his remarkable goal of walking around the globe in one year. George is survived by his brother-in-law, Richard Andrejcek; his niece, Jennifer; his nephew, Richard; his grand-nephew and grand-niece, Sean and Kaitlin; and his close friends, Mike and Kathy Wilcox and Dorothy Hmura. George will be missed dearly by his neighbors and friends alike. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Judith "Judy" Andrejcek. All are welcome to meet together and celebrate George's life on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Spring interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Burnt Hills, NY. George confidently selected his friends at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home to carry out his final arrangements. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.townleywheelerfh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019