George J. Maré, 68, passed away on January 16, 2020 with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. George was the son of the late George and Mary Maré. George was the devoted husband to late Catherine J. Maré. They were married 43 beautiful years. George was very devoted Husband, Father and Papa. George's most cherished memories were those he created with his family, especially his grandkids. George taught martial arts for 40 years and was a life long fan of Bruce Lee. George was an avid poker player and enjoyed trips to the Casino right up until the end of his battle. After losing his wife, George lived for his grandchildren. He was present with them at their events and in their lives, and he made sure that he left with them wisdom and life lessons so that his presence in their lives will continue even after he was gone. George was given the gift of teaching stories and life lessons to friends, family or anyone who sat down next to him. He will be dearly missed. George was retired from the United States Postal Service where he worked for 27 years on Jay St. in Schenectady. In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law. George is survived by his children, Travis (Monica) and Jason (Vicki); grandchildren, Nicholas, Rachel, Anthony, Gabriella, Jackson and Noah; his siblings, nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Visitations will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on January 25, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm . A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home at 6:00 pm . Donations may be made in George's Memory may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in The Daily Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020