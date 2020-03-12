|
|
George Kiraly II, 89, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Budapest, Hungary to the late Gyorgy Kiraly and Katalin Somogyi Kiraly. He was married to the late Iren Kiraly. They were happily married for 57 years. He was a Freedom Fighter during the Hungarian Revolution. He came to America as a refugee in 1956, and on his journey he would meet his future wife, Iren. He worked many jobs to take care of his family including working in the catering business, janitorial jobs, he was a Ward Aid at Creedmore State Hospital in NYC, and eventually transferred upstate to Rotterdam where worked as security at O. D.Heck for several years then transferred to Capital District Psychiatric Center as the Chief of Security . He retired with over 35 years of working for New York State. He loved being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping, walking forest trails, the beautiful Adirondacks, and gardening, especially tending to his vegetable garden. He would hand out his fresh vegetables to his neighbors up and down the street. He liked to watch soccer and the Olympics. He was very strong willed, and his determination helped ensure that his family was well taken care of. Above all else, he cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He is survived by his son, George(Sherri) Kiraly III, his daughters, Maria Kiraly, and Eva (Bob) Dugan, his grandchildren; Nicholas Parker, Michael Dugan, Chris Dugan, George Kiraly IV, and Ceryna Kiraly, as well as many loving friends and relatives. He now joins in eternal life, his loving wife Iren, his parents, Gyorgy and Katalin and his two sisters; Marika, and Katalin. The burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made in George's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at Brookdale East Niskayuna Alzheimer's & Dementia Care for their care and compassion when treating George. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020