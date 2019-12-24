Home

George Michel, 74, passed peacefully on December 22, 2019. A native of Schenectady, he was the son of the late George and Virginia Mihalczo. In his early 20's, he began his 50 year career with Riccitello's Restaurant on Foster Avenue; he was the well known Schenectady establishment's Chef. George is survived by his loving wife, the former Joan Rock. To respect his final wishes there will be no funeral services. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
