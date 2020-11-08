1/
George P. Zibell Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George P. Zibell, Sr., of Ballston Spa, a proud Korean War Vet, passed away October 30, 2020. Born November 5, 1932 in Albany, he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Millicent Zibell, three children; Bonnie Crounse, Kimberly Fox & George Zibell, Jr., nine grandchildren, four great grandsons, his sisters Theresa Igoe & Jean Franz, his sister-in-law, Diana McFerran, & many nieces & nephews. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved