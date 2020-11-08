George P. Zibell, Sr., of Ballston Spa, a proud Korean War Vet, passed away October 30, 2020. Born November 5, 1932 in Albany, he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Millicent Zibell, three children; Bonnie Crounse, Kimberly Fox & George Zibell, Jr., nine grandchildren, four great grandsons, his sisters Theresa Igoe & Jean Franz, his sister-in-law, Diana McFerran, & many nieces & nephews. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
