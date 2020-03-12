|
George Pena, 66, passed away on March 10, 2020 at home. He was born on August 15, 1953 in Portsmith, Virginia, the son of Manuel Pena and Dolores Pena. George graduated from Ballston Spa High School and Plattsburgh University earning a Bachelor's degree in History. He worked as a manager in the Tobacco Industry for Phillips Morris in New York for twenty years. George enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling, skiing and spending time on Sacandaga Lake. He was a devoted member of the Adirondack and New Smyrna Beach Hog Clubs. He is survived by his fiancé, Cathy Valenti; father, Manuel Pena; mother, Dolores Pena; sons, Nicholas Pena, Timothy Pena, Raymond Pena; brother, Robert Pena (Judy); sister, Donna Sullivan (Michael); many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Saratoga Hospice Center, Arlene and Karen. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George can be made to the St. Jude Children's . For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020