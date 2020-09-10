George R. Moffett passed away peacefully September 7, 2020 at the Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center in Schenectady after a short illness. He was born on September 17, 1928. George was the son of Edward (Ted) and Imelda (Mace) Moffett. He was a lifelong resident of Schenectady and attended Nott Terrace high school. George left high school to enlist in the Army when he was 17 years old in 1945. He served in Japan at the conclusion of the war. He then returned to high school and graduated and continued studies at the Simmons School of Mortuary Science where he received his diploma. George came from a family that had a firefighting history. His father Ted Moffett had been Chief in Schenectady for many years and his brother Jim also became an Assistant Chief. George entered the department and worked his way through the ranks and retired as an Assistant Chief after over 30 years of service. George was a very hard worker always providing for his family. Besides firefighting George ran his own fire extinguisher business for many years. It became known as the "shop" and was often a gathering place and part- time employment opportunity for many of his fellow firefighters. The annual "shop" Christmas party was highly anticipated. George also greatly enjoyed the outdoors this included hiking trips to the Mt. Marcy high peak region where he climbed a number of the Adirondack mountains. George and his brother Don founded the "skanando" hunting lodge in the north country which was a deer hunting camp that seldom got deer but became a training site for several generations on how to walk up and down mountains.In addition he enjoyed being with his family swimming and boating at the Sacandaga Lake family camp. He was a master of the annual labor day clambake where his chowder was a big hit. He enjoyed cooking the holiday meals and the family enjoyed his roast beef which was always perfect. In his retirement years he was devoted to caring for his son Christopher who had been tragically injured. His dedication to that constant care was indicative of his character and love for his family. George was predeceased by the love of his life Mary Lou. He met Mary Lou Anderson in the 7th grade and they were married for 66 years. He was also predeceased by his son Christopher Moffett. His brothers James and Edward (Don) Moffett, Sisters Virginia Stanley, Marilyn Slater, Helen McClellan, He is survived by four children Michael (Mary) Moffett, Carol (Joseph) Daley, Kelly (Michael) Riley, Ann Kaskel. One sister Kathy (Pete) Quinn. Six grandchildren Joy (Ryan) Maloney, Allison (Brian) Miranda, Michael (Kimberly) Riley. Krysten Riley, Samantha and Connor Kaskel; three great grandchildren Molly Maloney, Matthew Miranda and Nolan Riley as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Monday Morning September 14, 8:30 at the Daly funeral Home 242 McClellan St and 9 am at St Lukes Church. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery Niskayuna. Calling Hours Sunday Eve 5 to 7 at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City Mission Schenectady. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
.