George R. O'Brien, 70, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, July 21st, 2019. Born in Schenectady, George was the son of Helen (Williams) O'Brien and the late Robert O'Brien. George graduated from Bishop Gibbons High School and went on to join the United States Navy, where he honorably served from 1968-1972. George loved motorcycles, watching Nascar and listening to his rock n' roll music but above all things, George enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Besides his father Robert, George is predeceased by his son, George W.T. O'Brien; his siblings, Thomas O'Brien and Roberta O'Brien; and his beloved K9 companion of 13 years, Astro. George leaves behind his mother, Helen; and two sons, Ian O'Brien (Tara) and Stuart O'Brien (Maria Caprara); his three grandchildren, Greyson, Eoin and Tiernan as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., on Saturday, July 27th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A celebration of George's life will begin at 1 p.m. Interment with military honors will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. at Schenectady Memorial Park in Rotterdam. George's family would like to give a special thanks to the Rotterdam-Schenectady Dialysis Center, the Ellis Hospital ICU and the counselors at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany for all of their care and kindness throughout George's illness. Memorial contributions in George's name may be made to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 501 New Karner Rd., Ste 6, Albany, NY 12205. To share condolences online please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 24, 2019