1955 Mont Pleasant [then High School] graduate George Reading Henry died 2019 March 30, of leukemia, at home in Mountain View, California. After earning the Ph.D. degree (physics) 1962 at Princeton, and following an eight-year flirtation with academia, George had a 25-year career with IBM in San Jose which ended when with work colleagues he founded a graphics software company that before long they sold to a larger software producer. George ended his work career at various other Silicon Valley software ventures. Four times wed to three women, George's wife #2 and 4, Denise McNamara, M.D., was with him when he passed and survives him. Also surviving are his two younger brothers Bruce R. and Eric P. Henry; children, Stephanie Henry, Kelsey Namara, Michael Myers and Daniel Myers, and three grandchildren. Memories of George will be read with appreciation and replied to by: Bruce R. Henry 225 Springside Avenue Pittsfield, MA 01201-3441 [email protected] 413-443-1197
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019