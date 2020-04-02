|
George Sheldon "Shell" Devernoe Jr., 79, passed away at home on Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy he was the son of George S. Devernoe Sr. and G. Edna Schloupt Devernoe. A lifelong Rotterdam resident Shell graduated from Draper High School and went on to graduate from Union University-Albany College of Pharmacy in 1962 where he received his professional license in New York and Vermont. In 1970 he opened Shelburn Pharmacy with his partner Milton Burns and served the Carman/Rotterdam area for 25 years. He then went to work for CVS and retired after 12 years. During his career Shell was a member of several pharmaceutical societies and also mentored several pharmacy students. His spare time was spent with his children as a coach at Rotterdam Little League and Rotterdam girl's softball. He loved camping with his family and hunting & fishing with his son and grandsons. He also enjoyed travelling abroad with his wife. An avid golfer he played recently in the TIPO league at Schenectady Muni and the Rotterdam Senior's men's golf league. He also was a lifelong member of the Rotterdam Elks #2157 and a communicant of St. Gabriel's Church. Shell is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara "Bobbie" Sadowski Devernoe. Devoted children; Suzanne M. (Peter) Zarrillo and Steven T. Devernoe. Four grandchildren; Vincent Zarrillo, Andrew Zarrillo, Matthew Devernoe and Sean Devernoe. His stepbrother; Alan L. (Martha) Devernoe. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Doris R. Devernoe. Due to COVID-19 and the health and safety of others services will be private and a celebration of Shell's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the City Mission of Schenectady P.O. Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301. To leave a message or condolence for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020