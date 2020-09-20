1/
George S. Rice
1922 - 2020
George S. Rice, 98, of Niskayuna, passed away on September 13, 2020. Born in Niskayuna on February 20, 1922, he was the son of the late Stephen L. Rice and Maude A. Male Rice. A lifelong resident of Niskayuna, he attended a two-room schoolhouse until grade 8 and graduated from Nott Terrace High School. Inducted into the Army during World War II, he was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone at the Albrook Air Force Base. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his wife, Wanda Gruszczynski Rice, his brother, William C. Rice and his half-sister, Velma Rice DeGuerre. He is survived by his loving and caring nieces, Sharon Rice Herbst (Bruce), Linda Rice Burger (John), of Niskayuna, and nephew, Dr. Keith W. Rice (Melissa) of Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He is also survived by four grandnephews, one grandniece, three great-grandnieces and two great-grandnephews. There will be no public funeral service. A private service will be held inside the mausoleum at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Monday, September 21, 2020. Entombment will be in Wanda and George's crypt. No flowers please. Memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to Niskayuna Reformed Church, 3041 Troy-Schenectady Rd, Niskayuna, NY 12309, the Schenectady City Mission, or the Salvation Army. To leave condolences for George's family please visit www.jonesfh.net for full obituary.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Service
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
