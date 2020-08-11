1/
George W. Hyson
George W. Hyson, 94, formerly of Schenectady, passed away on August 8, 2020 at the Troy Center in Troy following a period of declining health. He was born in Schenectady on February 2, 1926 a son of the late George and Susan (Winston) Hyson. Following high school, George entered the United State Army during World War II. During the war, he was a paratrooper serving in the 101st Airborne Division. Following the war, he worked for many years as a mechanic, retiring from Contec, Inc. George is predeceased by his wife, Shirley and a sister, Alice George is a father of Sue O'Brien, Frank Hyson, Michael Hyson, George Hyson, III, and Ethel Hyson and a grandfather to six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his two very good friends, Helen Lange and Terri Herold who have cared for him for these many years. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Park View Cemetery, 40 Fehr Avenue, Schenectady. Donations if desired may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project in George's memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 11, 2020.
