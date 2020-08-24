George "Jacko" W. Wright, 94, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of the late George E. Wright and Jessie May (Wainman) Wright. He was married to his wife of over 15 years, Patricia. He worked for 18 years at Magua Co. in Schenectady before working as a Lithographer at Fort Orange Press in Albany where he would retire in 1988 after 27 years of service. He was a member of the Schenectady Masonic Lodge No. 1174 since 1952, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite 32 degree in 1953, the Cyprus Temple A.A.O.N.O.M.S. of Albany since 1953, the Rotterdam Elks Lodge 2157 since 1980, the Graphic Communications International Union Local No. 259M for 50 years, the Schenectady Masonic Bowling League for 43 years, the United States Golf Association, a past member of the Emerald Golf League and the Magua Major Golf League, as well as a past member of several other golf and bowling leagues. He loved to golf and bowl whenever possible, and had a natural talent at both. He is survived by his loving daughter, Cathy E. Wright of Troy, and his grandchildren; Nicole and David Wright, as well as many friends. He is predeceased by his son, Donn C. Wright of Schenectady, and his grandson, Joseph Wright. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 9am-11am at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral service will take place at 11am at the funeral home. Please note that masks must be worn upon entering the funeral home and only a certain amount of people may be inside the funeral home at one time. George will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie, NY. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com
