George Washington Patierne, born on Washingtons birthday 2/22/27, joined the rest of the angels after a brief illness at the age of 93. Born to the late Michalina Bell Patierne and John Patierne. He was a graduate of the former Nott Terrace High School, later serving in the US Navy. He then worked for the City of Schenectady for 27 yrs. He enjoyed being a food critic at many local restaurants and bars, it was either outstanding, or Epps, meaning putting an X on it.....LOL. He loved his family gatherings, especially holidays, always ending the evening with a good game of Pinnacle with his favorite nephews, Richard and David. Dad spent much time meeting up with his friends at OTB, passing time he'd say. He enjoyed his life, at 4 o'clock it was wine time, and we will certainly keep that tradition going. Leaving behind his beloved daughter, Jill Puorto (Jack Schaffer), grandchildren, Jada, James, and Jenna Puorto, great grands, Leila Mae, Alana Puorto, and Isaiah Earing Jr. also, grand children Tiana DiMaccho (Gio,Luca) Lauren (Jason)Witbeck, (baby Jackson) of California. Late brother, Arthur Patierne, and several nieces and nephews. He will now fly high with his recently deceased former wife Lorelei. At this time there will be no calling hours, a future mass and celebration of their lives will be announced. For condolences or to light a candle you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
.