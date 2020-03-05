|
|
George Weed died a resident of the Town of Ballston Spa, New York, on March 3, 2020, at Schenectady Rehab Center. George was born May 16, 1945 the son of the late William A. Weed and Sarah Greene Weed in Sidney, New York. He graduated from Sidney Central High School in 1963 and Broome County Community College in 1965. George worked hard all his life. He started by delivering milk before school and working at a grocery store after school. At the age of 20, he became the manager of a Victory Market in Oneonta, NY. He later worked for Agway, Syracuse Supply Company, Rupp Rental & Sales, K.C. Canary, Town Construction, Palette Stone and Hayes Paving. George loved to play baseball. His claim to fame was pitching 2 no-hit games in 10 days when he was 12 years old. In high school he played baseball, football and basketball. He continued to play softball and bowl during his adult life. He spent 12 years living on Galway Lake where he enjoyed fishing almost every night. George spent many years being a gentleman farmer in Rockdale, NY and in Galway, NY. He raised beef cows, pigs and had a horse. He had dogs most of his life, Labrador Retrievers being his favorite. George loved sports cars. His first sports car was a 1962 MGA. He later had a 1963 Corvette and was an organizer of the Adirondack Chapter of NCRS. George served as School Board President in Mt. Upton, NY and on the Chenango County BOCES Board. He was a Galway Town Councilman. He was an Elder at East Guilford Presbyterian Church and later at West Charlton United Presbyterian Church. Wherever he went, George was known as a great advisor and respected problem solver. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Weed, daughter, Katherine Kindl (Richard); son, Bill Weed (Hilarie), grandsons, Jared Weed and Will Kindl, brother, Art Weed (Rosemarie), and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at West Charlton United Presbyterian Church, 1331 Sacandaga Road, West Charlton on March 7, 2020. Calling hours will be from 10 to 12 noon and a celebration of life will begin at noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Charlton United Presbyterian Church, 1331 Sacandaga Road, West Charlton, NY 12010 or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste, 800, Miami, Florida 33131.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020