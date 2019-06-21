Mrs. Georgia E. DiGiorgi, 89, of Fonda, NY, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 20, 1929 to Clifford and Myrtle (Longton) Stanton, she attended Fonda High School, graduating class of 1946. She married Colombo DiGiorgi on April 29, 1950. Mrs. DiGiorgi spent most of her life time as a home maker. She was a wonderful cook, an avid gardener, and most of all a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also worked briefly in the circulation office at the Leader Herald after graduating from High School. Georgia enjoyed travelling with her husband. They spent winters at their home in Lakeland, Florida, and traveled to Italy to visit Colombo's family members there. They also loved to hunt, and would travel to Wyoming and Colorado to hunt big game. Georgia attended Saint Cecilia's Church in Fonda, and was a former member of the Glen-Mohawk Seniors Organization. She was also a lifelong, die-hard Yankees fan. Her loving family includes her daughters; JoAnn (Jon) Downing, and Judy (Ted) Minch, her grandchildren; Joshua (Jennifer) Downing, and Brooke (Brian) Melious, as well as her great-grandchildren; Jenna Downing and Brady Melious. She is also survived by her sisters; Shirley Bellinger, and Carol Fitzpatrick. She was predeceased by her husband, and her parents. Funeral services will be held privately, at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Saint Cecilia's Church, 26 Broadway, Fonda, NY 12068. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jackson & Betz Funeral Home, 15 Main Street, Fultonville, NY. Please visit Georgia's guestbook online at www.brbsfuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary