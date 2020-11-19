1/
Georgia E. Schiermeier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia E. Schiermeier, 64, of Scotia, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. She was a graduate of Draper High School and earned an associate degree from SCCC. Georgia was employed as a Para Professional with the Duanesburg Central School District. Georgia was predeceased by her father, Anthony Dagostino. She is survived by her mother, Georgia (Manning) Dagostino of Schenectady, two children, Melissa O'Clair of Schenectady and Anthony O'Clair of Arizona, her loving companion, William "Sonny" Dudley, sister, Toni (John) Zullo of Hyde Park, NY and three grandchildren, Javar Tillman, Maurice Tillman and Anthony O'Clair Jr. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. To see Georgia's full obituary, leave a condolence or memory, please go to demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved