Georgia E. Schiermeier, 64, of Scotia, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. She was a graduate of Draper High School and earned an associate degree from SCCC. Georgia was employed as a Para Professional with the Duanesburg Central School District. Georgia was predeceased by her father, Anthony Dagostino. She is survived by her mother, Georgia (Manning) Dagostino of Schenectady, two children, Melissa O'Clair of Schenectady and Anthony O'Clair of Arizona, her loving companion, William "Sonny" Dudley, sister, Toni (John) Zullo of Hyde Park, NY and three grandchildren, Javar Tillman, Maurice Tillman and Anthony O'Clair Jr. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. To see Georgia's full obituary, leave a condolence or memory, please go to demarcostonefuneralhome.com
