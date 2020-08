Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Georgianna's life story with friends and family

Share Georgianna's life story with friends and family



Georgianna Bell died Aug. 27, 2020. Relatives and friends may call from 12 noon to 2pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Mask and social distancing required. burkefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store