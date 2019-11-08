|
Gerald Carl "Bud" Cross, 80, of State Rte. #443, Town of Wright, passed away Tuesday, November 5th in the comfort of his home with the support of his family and hospice. Mr. Cross was born August 24, 1939 in the Town of Knox, a son of Raymond "Sy" Cross and Alice (Bellinger) Ecker Cross and attended the Berne-Knox High School. He began his working career with area farms and self-taught mechanics before working for the Town of Wright Highway Department, Manz Sales, River Implement Co., Willow Lane Farm, Cobleskill Agway and finally starting his own business Carl's Repairs at his home which he operated from 1997 to 2010. He served as Assessor and Town Councilman for the Town of Wright along with serving over 27 years with Troop 4 Boy Scouts as Assistant Scoutmaster, Scoutmaster, and Commissioner where both his sons achieved Eagle Scout. He was a member, former trustee and in the Methodist Men's Club at the Gallupville United Methodist Church and was an honorary member of the Gallupville Fire Department where he served as a fireman and fire police. Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, being outdoors, watching old westerns and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Linda (Putman) Cross, whom he married October 27, 1962; his sons, Keith (Nichole) Cross of Gallupville and Kenneth (Julie) Cross of Florida; his much loved grandson, Jacob Sy Cross; and his loved grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon, Nicholas, and Lilee Cross; his sister, Shirley (Robert) Ostermann of Gallupville; his sister-in-law, Elena Ecker of Florida; his foster brother, Norman (Margaret) Griffin of Middle Grove; along with niece, Deborah Rosko and several more nieces nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings, Ernest Ecker, Eleanor Haverly, Kenneth Ecker and Lorraine Clark. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon on Saturday, November 9th at the Langan Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Schoharie, including firemen service followed by a funeral service at 12 with burial following in the Gallupville Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bud to Scho-Wright Ambulance Service, PO Box 325, Schoharie, NY 12157 OR the Gallupville United Methodist Church, PO Box 33, Gallupville, NY 12073. The family wishes to thank the Hospice providers; Cory, Joyce, Kristen, Michele and Michael. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Bud's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019