Gerald D. "Jerry" D'Amelia, 54, of Clifton Park, beloved husband of 26 years of Mary D'Amelia of Clifton Park, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, April 12, 2019, after living with ALS for four years. Jerry faced the challenges associated with this disease with courage, positivity, and his subtle sense of humor. Born in Newport News, Virginia, he is the son of Gerald D. and Marilyn Koremon D'Amelia of Slingerlands and was a graduate of Albany Academy, Dartmouth College and Albany Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctor Degree. Jerry began his career practicing law as an Assistant District Attorney with the Office of the District Attorney of Orange County New York. He was most recently an Attorney with Progressive Insurance in Albany New York for eight years. He was a member of the New York State Bar Association with admission to U.S District Court, Northern, Southern, and Eastern Districts of New York, and U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit. Jerry was an honorable and selfless person. He enjoyed reading, following current events, helping others, and completing projects around his home. He volunteered as a firefighter with the Clifton Park Fire Department for nearly ten years, serving as President during his tenure. Most of all, Jerry loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Mary and parents; Gerald and Marilyn. Jerry is the devoted father of Andrew and Jessica D'Amelia, loving brother of Linda (Raymond) Zabinski, Michael (Michelle) D'Amelia, Jo-Ellen (Michael) Ecker, Dawn (Adam) Jones, Suzanne (Todd) Putorti, Daniel (Maria) D'Amelia, nephew of Eleanor Leonardi, also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to the Service of Remembrance of Jerry on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church, 912 RT-146, Clifton Park, NY 12065. His family will welcome those attending between 5:00 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Jerry's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center, St. Peter's Regional ALS Center, the Saratoga County Sherrif's Office, the Clifton Park Halfmoon EMS, and Ellis Hospital Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to St. Peter's ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205 or to ALS Therapy Development Institute 300 Technology Square Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139, in memory of Gerald D. D'Amelia, Jr. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019