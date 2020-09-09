1/
Gerald J. "Jerry" Fabiano
1934 - 2020
Gerald J. "Jerry" Fabiano, 85, passed away September 5, 2020 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY. He was born September 23, 1934 in Niagara Falls, the son of Gerald J. and Bessie "Minnie" (Carpenella) Fabiano. Growing up in the Niagara Falls area, Jerry spent the majority of his life in Johnstown. He earned his Doctorate from New York University. After retirement from NEA New York, Jerry began his own business, Capital Region Divorce Mediation. He also worked with the Public Employee Relations Board, where he mediated labor and assorted disputes. Jerry came to Johnstown, as one of the inaugural staff at Fulton Montgomery Community College (FMCC) and headed up the Social Science Department. He was instrumental in starting the basketball program at Fulton Montgomery Community College, where he was a renowned basketball coach for many years. He was honored to be inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame and the Niagara Falls Sports Hall of Fame. Jerry was an avid NY Yankees fan. He loved spending time at his home where he loved to garden and cook. He loved to travel and made numerous trips to Italy, and especially loved Sicily. He is survived by his long-time friend and companion of over 30 years, Carol VanEtten; his daughters, Rebecca and Robin Fabiano; and Carol's children, Kelly (Thomas) Holmes and Michael (Christi) VanEtten; beloved grandsons, Rocco Fabiano and Noah Holmes. A private graveside service will be held at the Schenevus Cemetery, Schenevus, NY. Expressions of sympathy or stories and favorite memories of Jerry's life can be sent to his family at fabiano.rebecca@gmail.com In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Northeastern NY Red Cross, 33 Everett Rd., Albany NY 12205, www.redcross.org or the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr. #100, Albany, NY 12205, www.heart.org Arrangements are with Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester, NY, www.hellerskinnerfh.com

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 9, 2020.
Heller & Skinner Funeral Home
155 Main Street
Worcester, NY 12197
