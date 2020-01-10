The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist
Gerald P. "Jerry" Zimolka Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" P. Zimolka, 76 died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Jerry was born in Albany, the son of Paul and Elizabeth Zimolka. He was a graduate of Linton High School and had been in the Army National Guard. Jerry was a firefighter with the City of Schenectady Fire Department, retiring in 1990, with many years service. He was a member of the Rotterdam Elks and a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church. Jerry was devoted to his family and friends. He will be remembered as being bigger than life, being very compassionate with a huge heart and always smiling. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anna Zimolka. He is also survived by two children, Melissa Zimolka and Paul (the late Rachel) Zimolka; two sisters, Patricia (the late Ted) Clements and Paula (Tim) Little; granddaughter, Lucy Zimolka; cousins, nieces and nephews, many dear friends and his devoted companion Buddy the dog. Funeral service, Monday morning, 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours Sunday afternoon 2 to 5 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the Schenectady Firefighter's Cancer Fund, 1242 Fourth Ave., Schenectady, NY 12303. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Members of the City of Schenectady Fire Department active and retired are requested to meet at the funeral home Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
