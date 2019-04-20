Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Palasik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Palasik

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Gerald "Jerry" Palasik In Memoriam
As long as hearts remember, as long as hearts still care, we do not part with those we love, they're with us everywhere. We feel your presence and know you have been watching and are proud of Aidan's accomplishments on the ski slopes, Taekwondo, and school; and we can see you smiling at Karis as she goes through her gymnastics routines, practices being a doctor, and now on the soccer field following her father and uncle's legacy. Happy Heavenly Easter!
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.