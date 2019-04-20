|
As long as hearts remember, as long as hearts still care, we do not part with those we love, they're with us everywhere. We feel your presence and know you have been watching and are proud of Aidan's accomplishments on the ski slopes, Taekwondo, and school; and we can see you smiling at Karis as she goes through her gymnastics routines, practices being a doctor, and now on the soccer field following her father and uncle's legacy. Happy Heavenly Easter!
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019