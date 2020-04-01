Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Zuckerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Zuckerman


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Zuckerman Obituary
Gerald Zuckerman, of Schenectady, NY, died Sunday in Florida, where he had enjoyed spending winters with his life-partner, Marlene Leboff. Survivors include his three daughters, his "angels", Rachel Tigay, Sarah Ovadia, and Sherry Ashery; brothers Gilroy and Gordon; and seven grandchildren: Gabriel, Eve, Asher, Aaron, Ben, Anna and Mae. In light of the current situation, private services will be held for close family members only. A celebration of his life will take place in the summer. Donations in Gerry's memory can be made to Beth Israel Synagogue 2195 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady, NY 12309. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -