|
|
Gerald Zuckerman, of Schenectady, NY, died Sunday in Florida, where he had enjoyed spending winters with his life-partner, Marlene Leboff. Survivors include his three daughters, his "angels", Rachel Tigay, Sarah Ovadia, and Sherry Ashery; brothers Gilroy and Gordon; and seven grandchildren: Gabriel, Eve, Asher, Aaron, Ben, Anna and Mae. In light of the current situation, private services will be held for close family members only. A celebration of his life will take place in the summer. Donations in Gerry's memory can be made to Beth Israel Synagogue 2195 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady, NY 12309. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020