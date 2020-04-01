Home

St Clements Rc Church
231 Lake Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
More Obituaries for Geraldine Siwek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Creeden Siwek


1924 - 2020
Geraldine Creeden Siwek Obituary
April 10, 1924 - March 22, 2020 Geraldine Creeden Siwek recently passed away at her home in Green Valley, Arizona. Geraldine (Geri) was born in Davenport, Iowa and was the eldest of six children. She was proud to have been one of just two women to attend the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's (RPI) School of Engineering in the early 1940's. She began her career in the mid-1940's as an engineer at General Electric Co. in Schenectady, NY where she met her future husband, Erwin. She then took a fourteen year pause in her career to marry and raise seven children. Her next career move was as the Executive Director of the March of Dimes in Upstate NY where she worked for seventeen years. In the mid-1980's she and her husband retired to Green Valley, AZ where Geri worked in Real Estate for more than three decades. Geri loved people, especially children, and was an inspiration to her children and grandchildren. Geri was a bright light in every life she touched. Geri was predeceased by her husband of 52 years and her daughter Cynthia Siwek Mendez. She is survived by a brother and two sisters and six children: Susan Siwek of Green Valley, AZ; Gretchen Siwek Pomeroy (Andrew) of Ontario, NY; Erwin J. Siwek (Cynthia) of Hague, NY; Sarah J. Siwek (Donald Camph) of Los Angeles, CA; Eric Siwek (Jane Stover) of Green Valley, AZ; and Amy S. Brennan-Strack (Martin) of Saratoga Springs, NY. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A mass at St. Clements Church in Saratoga Springs, NY and burial at Saratoga National Cemetery will be scheduled this summer.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
