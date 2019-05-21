Geraldine "Jerry" LaJuene, 87, of Schenectady, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 surrounded by family. Jerry is survived by her four children, Eric (Ginny) LaJuene, Mark (Terri) LaJuene, Karen (Ritchie) Heymer and Doreen (Tony) Tenace; seven grandchildren, Adam LaJuene, Diane Gillespie, Jason LaJuene, Matthew LaJuene, Maria Derenzo, Joshua Derenzo, and Anthony Tenace; and three great-grandchildren, Trey LaJuene, Chloe LaJuene and Sean Gillespie. Jerry's Godson is David Herrick. Jerry was predeceased by her husband, Gordon "Frenchy" LaJuene; her parents, Adam and Florence Sugalski, and her sister, Dorothy Thibodeau. Her nieces and nephew are Patricia Petralia, Dianne Grolley & Charles Thibodeau. She has many great-nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jerry was full of life, spreading joy to everyone who surrounded her. She made us smile, feel loved, and brightened our days. She had a great sense of humor, which brought laughter to our gatherings. As a young girl, Jerry enjoyed fishing with her parents. She married her teenage sweetheart, Frenchy in 1951. They were happily together for 60 years. Although Jerry worked at a supermarket in her early twenties, she spent most of her life as a homemaker. As a Mom, she enjoyed and supported all of her children's school events, mostly Colorguard shows and school concerts. In her later years, Jerry enjoyed cooking big meals for family, and spending time with her grandchildren. Watching her favorite TV shows was relaxing for her, as she sat comfortably in her recliner with her two cats Missy and Rocky. Recently, Jerry enjoyed playing bingo with her friends, and the many activities at Glendale Nursing Home. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Glendale Nursing Home, for the love and care they extended to Jerry. They went out of their way to make our family feel right at home. Calling hours will be held at DeMarco Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306 on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Alzheimer's Disease Research, or a charity of your choosing. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019