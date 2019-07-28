|
Geraldine M. White, 81, passed away on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her loving family. Gerry was born in Nanticoke, PA, the daughter of the late Bernard Mont and Anna Malczyk Mont. She graduated from Draper High School in 1956. On May 4th, 1957, Gerry married the love of her life, Ralph H. White and together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Gerry worked at Niskayuna Daycare for 19 years until her retirement in 2013. Gerry was always happy in her kitchen cooking and baking for her family and friends. Her other happy place was Ogunquit, Maine where she vacationed with her husband for over 50 years. Gerry was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and she loved her visits to Fenway Park. Beyond all things though, Gerry cherished her grandchildren and the time she spent with them. Besides her devoted husband, Ralph, Gerry is survived by her son, Thomas White and daughter-in-law, Christine of Duanesburg and her beloved grandchildren, Curtis, Emma, Sarah, Anna and Harrison White also of Duanesburg. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gerry was predeceased by her parents as well as her brother, Bernard Mont. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., in Rotterdam with a celebration of Gerry's life directly following at 6 p.m. Burial at Viewland Cemetery will be held at a later date. Gerry's family would like to thank the entire staff of Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care over the last four years with a very special thank you to the H3 Memory Care Unit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gerry's name may be made to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. To keep Gerry's legacy alive please smile, be happy and kind. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 28, 2019